MALLORCA has been told to brace itself for temperatures hitting 39 degrees Celsius next week.

After a week of storms, meteorologists at Aemet have issued a heatwave alert, urging residents to take necessary precautions to stay cool and hydrated.

According to the latest forecasts, the interior of the island is expected to be the hottest, with towns such as Binissalem, Porreres, and Sineu reaching a scorching 31 to 33 degrees Celsius.

By Tuesday, these temperatures might have crept up to a sweltering 39 degrees, Aemet says.

These inland areas will be accompanied by a moderate west breeze, providing some relief but not enough to alleviate the heat completely.

Moving towards the coast, the Tramuntana region, including towns like Andratx and Deya, will see slightly milder temperatures, ranging from 28 to 29 degrees Celsius.

The capital city, Palma, will experience temperatures around 30 degrees Celsius.

Coastal areas such as Alcudia and Pollensa will also see slightly cooler temperatures, ranging from 28 to 29 degrees Celsius.

Residents in Sant Llorenç, Santanyi, and other southeastern parts of the island can expect temperatures around 29 degrees Celsius.

The heatwave is expected to persist throughout the weekend, with Friday and the following days also predicted to be scorchers across Mallorca.

