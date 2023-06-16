IT was one of the most exciting launches of the year, where a range of high society guests were treated to giant brochettes of beef, wild turbot and exquisite canapes.

But Marxa chiringuito is just one of three exciting new places to visit at Sotogrande’s hip So/Sotogrande Spa & Golf Resort.

The exclusive five-star hotel also counts on its wonderful gastronomic restaurant, Cortijo Santa Maria and IXO Tapas & Bar.

Cortijo Santa Maria 1962 is quickly gaining a big reputation for its traditional Andalucian cuisine, with a range of contemporary touches.

Led by executive chef Leandro Caballero, it represents a journey through Andaluz recipes, particularly using local and fresh ingredients.

Meanwhile, IXO has more than 40 signature cocktails, alongside a range of ‘avant-garde tapas and music.

There is lots of live music this summer, open to tourists and locals alike, every Friday and Saturday from 9.30pm until midnight and until the wee hours in July and August.

You’ll certainly be impressed with Marxa which specializes in grilled meats cooked on a five-metre-long-grill.

“It’s excellent and we are focusing on all kinds of things, in particular local fish with the fantastic wild turbot for two amazing,” explained chef Caballero.



The SO/ brand is renowned for its fashion collaborations, partnering with famous designers from Christian Lacroix to Viktor & Rolf.

It was set up by leading hospitality and lifestyle group Ennismore with the company Accor and has hotels in many major cities, including Vienna, Paris and Berlin.

With bespoke spaces, signature tailoring and experiences, each hotel reflects the local culture it is found in.

So/Sotogrande, which has 152 rooms and 36 suites, pays tribute to fashion, design, gastronomy and golf.

It also has expansive gardens, a kid’s club and a fully functioning wellness sanctuary.

Visit www.so-sotogrande.com for more information.

Avenida Almenara s/n

11310 Sotogrande (San Roque) – Cadiz

Tel: +34 956 582 000

Email: sotogrande@so-hotels.com