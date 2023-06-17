WATERS off the western Costa de Sol will be kept clean this summer by several ‘quitanatas,’ boats dedicated to the collection of floating plastic debris, solid waste and creams.

These sea-cleaning boats, popularly known in Spanish as ‘quitanatas‘ are special in that they can remove scum off the surface as well as solid items from the water.

The quitanatas will be operational every day during the summer months, from 8am to 4pm on weekdays and 10am to 6pm on the weekends and on public holidays.

The main function of this cleaning service is the prevention of pollution episodes in bathing areas and the collection of floating solids, grease and other waste in open sea waters up to 10 kilometres from the coast.

The cost of the service, which will run for two and a half months, from June 15 to September 7, is €503,360 and includes the commissioning of 15 vessels for the collection of floating and semi-submerged solids, as well as hydrocarbons and oleaginous substances.

