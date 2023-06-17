THREE Malaga restaurants have positioned themselves in the European ranking for top eating establishments.

Malaga is an area of Spain that has a unique gastronomy, with a wide variety of dishes that use a range of local products such as olives, almonds, grapes and raisins, sweet wine, and this year, 2023, it can boast to being home to three restaurants that are among the best in Europe.

According to the Opinionated About Dining (OAD) ranking, based on reviews submitted by some of the world’s most experienced diners, three of the best restaurants in Europe— all of which have Michelin stars—are found in Malaga; Kaleja, Bardal and Skina

Kaleja, which sits in an exclusive part of the Jewish quarter in Malaga, has been highlighted for it’s modern interpretations of Andalucian and Spanish dishes.

Next up is Skina, located in Marbella, this restaurant was awarded its first Michelin star in 2009 and brings the essence of Japanese cuisine to the Costa del Sol. It also has a new menu every fortnight.



Finally, Bardal, located in the heart of Ronda, is a gastronomic experience led by chef Benito Gomez where diners can enjoy two culinary proposals: the Bardal Menu and the Gran Menú Bardal.

