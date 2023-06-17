AL PACINO has welcomed his fourth child at the age of 83.

The actor’s new son is the first child he has with producer Noor Alfallah, his 29-year-old girlfriend.

The leading role of ‘The Godfather’ already had three children from his two previous marriages with acting teacher Jan Tarrant and actress Beverly D’Angelo.

It has been reported that the newborn has been named Roman Pacino.

Pacino and Alfallah are said to have started their relationship during the covid-19 pandemic, even though they only made it official over a year ago.

USA media reported in May that Pacino, an Oscar-winner for his performance in ‘Scent of a Woman’, was expecting a new child.

Pacino has followed the steps of his colleague Robert de Niro, who became father of his seventh child at the age of 79 last April.

