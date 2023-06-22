A UKRAINIAN media outlet tracked down a number of properties in Spain belonging – or supposedly belonging – to sanctioned Russians who support their country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Journalists from Ukrainska Pravda travelled the country – armed with a drone – locating and filming these villas, for the world to see.

The roll call of Russian politicians, artists and connected family members all continue to enjoy their wealth and privileges in the West despite sanctions on Russia and Russian individuals endorsing and supporting the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine.

Among them is a prominent Russian film director known for his role in denigrating the West – including Spain – and spreading Kremlin propaganda.

Russian filmmaker Nikita Mikhalkov has been identified as the owner of this villa in the municipality of San Roque

Nikita Mikhalkov has been identified as the owner of a villa in the municipality of San Roque, located in Andalusia, according to records from the Spanish property registry.

It sits nestled among a number of similarly lavish villas facing out over a picturesque golf course and lake.

It is co-owned by Mikhalkov’s wife, Tetiana, and their children Anna, Nadia, and Artem, the villa holds significance as Mikhalkov fell under Western sanctions in December 2022.

Ukrainska Pravda also reports that Mikhalkov has invested in real estate within the luxurious premises of the prestigious SHA five-star hotel and wellness clinic in Costa Blanca.

His daughter is also reputed to possess three apartments in Alicante.

Meanwhile, Putin’s ex-wife Lyudmila is purported to be the beneficial owner of a coastal clifftop mansion on the Costa Blanca.

Putin’s ex-wife Lyudmila is purported to be the beneficial owner of a coastal clifftop mansion on the Costa Blanca

The property is truly luxurious, looking out over the Mediterranean Sea, boasting curvaceous architecture and a dolphin-shaped pool.

It also has the tell-tale name ‘Casa de Papa’ – Daddy’s House.

Further north, the parents of Russian Foreign Minister Sergiy Lavrov’s son-in-law own two apartments in the outskirts of Girona.

Lavrov’s daughter, Ekaterina, has been allegedly seen at the location.

Son-in-law Alexander Vinokurov faces European Union sanctions for attending a meeting of oligarchs with Putin on the first day of the full-scale invasion in February 2022.

His parents and wife still retain access to their Spanish apartments without any restrictions.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergiy Lavrov’s son-in-law own two apartments in the outskirts of Girona through his parents

The Olive Press has reported heavily on the luxury villa located in Marbella’s super-exclusive La Zagaleta enclave.

While it has been linked to Putin himself, it boasts a vineyard, bowling alley, mini golf course and, perhaps predictably, a ‘shooting range’.

Officially, it is owned by Artem Sheikin, senator for Amur Oblast in Russia’s Far East, although – typically – it is registered in a company whose director is his ex-wife, Anna Kviria.

Another senator, Alexander Bryskin owns a more modest seafront apartment in Torrevieja.

Officially, this mansion is owned by Artem Sheikin, senator for Amur Oblast in Russia’s Far East, although – typically – it is registered in a company whose director is his ex-wife, Anna Kviria

Despite officially disparaging Spain over Russia on television, it seems he still enjoys the luxury of owning a Spanish property.

“Some muppets say that visiting Spain is a privilege! What the hell?” he shouted during an interview.

“Visiting Russia is a privilege!”

Russian Senator Alexander Bryskin owns a more modest seafront apartment in Torrevieja

The revelation of these Spanish properties linked to influential Russian figures has caused ripples of concern amidst the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The discovery sheds light on the potential financial ties and interests of these individuals, raising questions about whether authorities in Madrid and Brussels should be doing more to prosecute corrupt Russians complicit in Putin’s war on Ukraine.

READ MORE: