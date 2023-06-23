MALAGA will step up security on beaches today ahead of the crowds that are expected to gather for Midsummer’s Eve celebrations.

The beginning of summer is marked by the celebration of the Night of San Juan and it is common to see thousands of people gather each year on Malaga beaches to celebrate.

To ensure the magical night passes with incident (or at least kept to a minimum), a special security and surveillance system will be activated from 6pm today, June 23 and will remain in operation until 10am tomorrow, Saturday June 24.

This security plan, designed to guarantee the smooth running of the night’s celebrations, will see a total of 300 police officers (103 more than normal) patrol the streets of Malaga throughout the night.

The main focus of the increased police presence will be on the coastal areas from Peñón del Cuervo to La Malagueta and from the beaches of Huelin and Misericordia to La Cizaña.

As a novelty this year, a drone will monitor the coastal areas from early afternoon until the early hours of the morning to prevent the collection of wood and other items that can be used to make bonfires, which are prohibited.

In addition, there will be two fire brigades on standby, one in the area of the júa and the other in the fireworks area.

Partygoers will be encouraged to have to leave the beach areas as of 4am to make way for the clean-up operation that will run from 6-10am on Saturday in order to guarantee the perfect state of the beaches from first thing in the morning.

READ MORE: