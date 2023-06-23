A THRILL-SEEKER has been spotted parachuting off a 100m high tower block in Malaga.

The incident occurred at around 10:15am yesterday, Thursday June 22, when a base-jumper was spotted lunging himself off the 30-storey south Martiricos tower.

According to reports, the descent took less than 30 seconds with the parachute being deployed around halfway through the jump.

Shocked bystanders then witnessed the skilled parachutist land safely near the Guadalmedina riverbed.

It is believed that the daredevil jump was made purely for the risk involved, as no banners were displayed, however, the jump did take place on the same day that the developer announced the marketing of the penthouses in both towers—with the highest priced penthouses priced at €1.6 million—and, intentionally or not, served as a successful publicity stunt.

Despite the coincidence, a spokesperson for AQ Acentor—the promoter of the new block— insisted that they ‘denounce all illegal activity, and, in this case, the trespassing on a construction zone such as the AQ Urban Sky towers’. Adding that the result of the hair-raising jump could have had ‘fatal consequences’.

