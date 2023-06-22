AIR Europa and Iryo have announced the launch of combined plane and train tickets in Spain from September.

The agreement will include flights connecting Spain with 33 destinations in Europe, Latin America and the USA.

Flights arriving and departing from Madrid will have a high-speed train connection to 11 Spanish cities.

These include Barcelona, Tarragona, Zaragoza, Cuenca, Valencia, Albacete, Alicante, Malaga, Sevilla, Cordoba and Antequera.

“People buying tickets to fly to places such as Mexico, London or Colombia from Madrid will get to Spain’s capital on a high-speed train,” Jesus Nuño de la Rosa, Air Europe CEO said.

While Simone Gorini, Iryo CEO, emphasised the agreement ‘creates a more complete and sustainable travel option.’

Paople arriving in Madrid will be connected to Costa del Sol

Combined tickets will soon be made available at Air Europa website and travel agencies.

The airline has further confirmed that travellers will be assisted if there is a delay or cancellation in their flight or train.

Madrid’s two main train stations are located in the city centre, in Atocha and Chamartin.

However, in 2025, a new stop for high-speed trains is set to be built at Madrid Barajas Airport, which will facilitate the recently announced connections.

Read more: