THE BEGINNING of the summer on Wednesday, June 21 was marked by a situation of drought in nearly 40% of the country. That’s according to the latest report from the Ecological Transition Ministry.

The data shows that 33% of Spain is in a ‘prolonged drought’, with a particularly dry year so far in Catalonia and most of Andalusia.

The lack of rainfall in recent months has left the country’s reservoirs at 47.4% capacity, compared to the average of 66.7% over the last 10 years according to data reported by Spanish daily El Pais.

However, there has been more rainfall than usual so far in the month of June, which has helped to stop the fall in water reserves. But this precipitation has not been enough to alleviate the situation in many of the water basins across the country.

The year 2022 was also very dry, meaning that the reservoirs have been at minimum levels for many months now and at levels that have not been seen since a major drought that took place in Spain in the mid-1990s.

Despite the arrival of summer, however, there could still be some storms to come in the north of the country over the rest of the week. But in the long term, according to the AEMET state weather service, temperatures are likely to be above average for the next three months.

