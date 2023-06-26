2 bedroom Apartment for sale in La Cala de Mijas with pool garage - € 285,000

La Cala de Mijas, Málaga 2 beds 2 baths € 285,000

An exceptional property located in the sought after Prados del Golf complex next to La Noria Golf course and an easy 10 minute flat walk into La Cala de Mijas and the beach. Facing south with all day sunshine this property has a great layout with both bedrooms and the lounge leading out on to the large terrace. Entering the property you have an entrance hall and a spacious lounge with a dining area. The 20 meter terrace has glass curtains that give you an extra space in winter and can be slided to open up and give you an open terrace. On the right is a fully fitted…