THE POLICIA NACIONAL have detained two disruptive and drunk passengers flying with Ryanair from Bristol to Alicante-Elche airport on Saturday.

The air traffic controllers association claims that 30 intoxicated Brits got involved in a brawl.

The captain of the Ryanair plane requested the police presence upon arrival due to problems with the drunk passengers on a flight that departed at 6.00pm and touched down at 9.20pm local time.

The controllers, ‘Contraladores Aereos’ said via social media: “It seems that around 30 people have fought on board and to prevent the situation from getting worse, the plane was given priority for landing.”

“Upon arrival, officers of the Policia Nacional were waiting for them,” the post continued

The controllers also posted their backing to everybody who has to put up with unruly onboard behaviour.

“We reiterate our support for the crews and passengers who have to suffer these situations,” they said.

There’s been no information from the Policia Nacional as to whether anybody has been charged with an offence.

A Ryanair statement said: “The crew called ahead for police assistance after two passengers became disruptive inflight and they were removed by officers before the rest of the travellers disembarked.

A spate of recent bad behaviour fuelled by alcohol last week forced Ryanair to announce that passengers would be penalised for trying to consume duty-free booze on board flights from the UK to Alicante-Elche, Barcelona, Ibiza, Malaga, Palma, and Tenerife South airports.

