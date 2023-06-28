AIRLINES are offering more seats to the Costa del Sol this summer than they did in 2022.

More flights are expected to touch down this summer at Malaga Airport than last year, with the supply of airline seats up by 18.6% during the months of July, August and September compared to the same period last year.

Forecasts point to the consolidation of the recovery that began in 2022 with Costa del Sol tourism figures set to explode to the highest in history this summer.

Airlines will offer 3,880,181 seats in the next three months to the Costa del Sol, which represents a year-on-year increase of almost 609,492 seats, as reported in a statement yesterday, Tuesday June 27, by the Malaga Provincial Council.

Internationally, the UK maintains its leadership as the top country to offer more seats to Malaga, seeing a 4% increase, which translates to more than 957,000 seats that will be offered out of London, Manchester, Bristol and Birmingham.

The domestic market comes second, with an increase of 19.1% (670,000 seats) compared to the same months of 2022, followed by Germany, with almost 300,000 (+46%).

The increase in seats will no doubt aid in what is forecast to be a record-breaking year for tourism to the Costa del Sol.

