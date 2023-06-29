THOUSANDS of fried egg jellyfish are taking over Murcia’s beaches this summer.

Mar Menor’s increasingly warmer temperatures are the consequence of the proliferation of this unique species.

Scientifically named Cotylorhiza tuberculata, the anatomy of this type of jellyfish resembles a fried egg.

And although bathers won’t enjoy spotting one of them, it should be noted their sting has little or no effect on humans.

Effects mainly consist of a mild burning sensation and irritation of the skin.

The Spanish Ministry of Ecology recommends washing the body area affected by the sting with sea water.

