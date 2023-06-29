SPANISH marine experts have slammed the British media for putting out tabloid scare stories after a spate of recent shark sightings along the Spanish coast.

A video has emerged of an ominous fin cutting the water’s surface where tourists and families usually paddle in the Orihuela Costa .Sharks have also recently been spotted off the coast of Galicia, Menora and Mallorca.

This has led to various UK outlets breathlessly reporting on the apparent danger to wayward arms and legs as millions of visitors flock to Spain’s beaches each summer.

But a professor at Sevilla University has dismissed the danger posed by these largely peaceful fish.

There have only been six shark attacks in Spanish waters since 1857 and not one has been fatal.

? Vídeo recibido desde Dehesa de Campoamor (Orihuela Costa) donde se puede ver a un tiburón tintorera en la Playa de Aguamarina pic.twitter.com/TYoxKCYvmv — La 7 (@la7tele) June 15, 2023

