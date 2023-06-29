SPANISH marine experts have slammed the British media for putting out tabloid scare stories after a spate of recent shark sightings along the Spanish coast.
A video has emerged of an ominous fin cutting the water’s surface where tourists and families usually paddle in the Orihuela Costa .Sharks have also recently been spotted off the coast of Galicia, Menora and Mallorca.
This has led to various UK outlets breathlessly reporting on the apparent danger to wayward arms and legs as millions of visitors flock to Spain’s beaches each summer.
But a professor at Sevilla University has dismissed the danger posed by these largely peaceful fish.
There have only been six shark attacks in Spanish waters since 1857 and not one has been fatal.
READ MORE:
- Gibraltar Government warns beach users to respect booms after paddlers break Sandy Bay oil guard
- Gangsters, fraudsters and everyone else beware: The EU will soon demand fingerprints and mugshots when coming to Spain
- British tourist, 37, dies of heart attack in hotel bedroom in Spain’s Menorca