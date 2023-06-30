THIS weekend marks the official start of the peak tourist season and Malaga international airport is already buzzing with tourists arriving and departing.

According to data provided by Aena (Spanish Airports and Air Navigation) between today, Friday June 30 and Monday July 3, 2,107 flights are scheduled to arrive or depart at the main gateway to the Costa del Sol.

The over 2000 flights scheduled in the next few days represents an increase of 10.37% compared to the equivalent period in 2022 and surpasses the 2,001 operations that took place on a similar weekend in 2019, when the Costa del Sol set an all-time tourism record.

Of the total number of scheduled flights, 1,697 (more than 80 %) correspond to international flights, and 410 to domestic flights, Aena sources have informed.



Sunday 2 July, with 545 flights (441 international and 104 domestic) will be the busiest day for air traffic at Malaga airport.

Malaga airport, one of the third busiest tourist airports in Spain and the main gateway for international travellers to Andalucia.

