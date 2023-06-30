SPANISH traffic authorities, DGT, have activated the 1st Summer Special Traffic Operation 2023.

From today, Friday June 30 until Sunday July 2, coinciding with the first weekend of July, more than one million car journeys are expected on Andalucian roads to the main tourist areas of the coast and coastline—more than 200,000 in Malaga.

In the case of Malaga, the DGT has provided a series of indications that may be useful to avoid traffic jams or very congested areas.

Summer traffic hot spots.

According to the DGT forecasts, the following roads, at the times indicated, will see the most traffic:

The A-357, A-45, A-7, A-92, A-92M, AP-46, AP-7 and MA-20.

-Friday June 30, from 3pm to 9pm.

-Saturday July 1, from 10am to 3pm and from 6pm to 9pm.

-Sunday July 2, from 11am to 2pm and from 5pm to 10pm.

Trouble spots in Malaga.

The DGT has identified the following points of conflict.

-A-45, Alto Las Pedrizas. Kilometres 115.000 – 118.000

-A-7, San Pedro de Alcántara. Kilometres 1053.000 – 1050.000

-A-7, Fuengirola. Kilometres 1015,000 – 1013,000 – A-7, Fuengirola.

-A-7, Arroyo de la Miel. Kilometres 1003,000 – 1001,000

-MA-20, Malaga. Kilometres 0,000 – 12,600

READ MORE: