SPAIN’S airport operator Aena has signed new electricity supply contracts with Endesa and Iberdrola as it steps up the roll out of solar power installations across its entire airport network.

It says the purpose of the new deals is to carry out procedures related to the purchase of energy with 100% renewable energy certificates for the airports, as well as managing the production of photovoltaic plants that are gradually being incorporated at its airports.

As part of the new contracts, a percentage of the consumption has been set at a fixed price for five years, ‘in order to mitigate the risk of market volatility’, said Aena.

The percentage will increase as new photovoltaic plants come into service, which Aena says will stabilise its energy costs and lead to lower electricity bills.

Aena adds: “Another point to highlight is the promotion of renewable energies, both in the purchase of energy (through guarantees of 100% renewable origin) and by increasing energy self-sufficiency through its own photovoltaic plants.

“This sustainable electricity is not only consumed by the activities of the airport terminals themselves, but is also supplied, through Aena’s own distribution network, to all the airport companies operating at the airports,” it added.

Aena is developing its Photovoltaic Plan and says it remains committed to energy sustainability based on clean and efficient technologies that reduce dependence on fossil fuels, by increasing the energy self-sufficiency of its facilities from renewable sources and by purchasing energy from renewable sources.

It’s target is to progressively reduce CO2 emissions to become carbon neutral by 2026 and to reach zero net emissions across its network by 2040.

