THE BIG return of foreign tourists is continuing unabated with May joining the first four months of the year to record all-time high international visitors.

Figures from the National Statistics Institute published on Tuesday showed 8.2 million people arrived in Spain last month- 17.6% up on a year earlier, and crucially 3.8% more than the previous May record set in 2019.

6.8 million people flew into country while 1.2 million came by road- 52.8% up on a year earlier in an indication fuel prices have dramatically fallen over 12 months.

Tourists spent €9.73 billion in May at an average of €1,183 per head- up 3% year-on- year.

United Kingdom arrivals accounted for 22% of the total with 1.8 million visitors, followed by France and Germany on1.2 million and 1.1 million respectively.

Cumulatively, foreign tourist numbers have risen by 28% in the first five months of 2023, compared to the same period in 2022.

The most popular destination for foreign tourists were the Balearic Islands, accounting for 21.9% of the total, followed by Catalunya (21.8%) and Andalucia (14.7%).

The biggest percentage rise in tourist numbers was the Valencian Community- up 26.3% on May 2022, followed by 23.3% for the Community of Madrid.

READ MORE: