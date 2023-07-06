GIBRALTAR is hoping to attract more conferences and corporate events after tourism chiefs put on a stand at the Meetings Show in London.

Gibraltar Tourist Board (GTB) CEO Kevin Bossino led the UK’s leading exhibition for events, business meetings and incentives.

Held at the Exhibition Centre in East London, it brought together up to 1,500 meeting and event planners that showcased their products and services.

The Meetings Show on June 19-20 first started in 2013, bringing together event professionals ever since.

And Bossino, along with the GTB’s UK Head of Media and Marketing Tracey Poggio put out Gibraltar’s unique product for the British public.

“People were impressed when they saw all that Gibraltar had to offer,” Bossino said.

He boasted that Gibraltar was ‘an excellent destination’ for conferences and business meetings, as everything is in English and it is sunny 300 days a year.

Bossino added that as Gibraltar has ‘plenty of interesting team building opportunities available’, it is ideal for the smaller groups that attend these sorts of events.

Minister for Business and Tourism Vijay Daryanani, said his team ‘are proactively looking at this market’ but it might take some time to gain people’s trust.

“There are some very good opportunities for Gibraltar in the niche and boutique space,” the minister said.

“Destinations take a long time to build up a reputation in this sector.

“We have started our work in doing so and hope in the years to come we can make this an important part of Gibraltar PLC.”

The Rock receives millions of visitors every year but most of them come through the frontier for day visits.

There are about three flights a day to and from the UK that land at the Gibraltar International Airport.

