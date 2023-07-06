TEEN darts prodigy Nico Bado will be one of four players from Gibraltar looking to cause an upset at the World Darts Federation European Cup in Austria.

The Rock’s Minister for Sport Steven Linares saluted the national youth darts team after they went to the singles, double and team tournament in Vienna.

It followed Bado’s success to not only clinch a spot on the coveted Advanced UK Junior Tour at just 13-years-old but also doing it in style.

Bado thought he might creep in at fourth as the player above him was ineligible to play in the Foundation Tour.

But he ended up getting a podium finish at third, the first Gibraltarian to ever achieve such an accolade.

“I’m thrilled to have finished third on the JDC Foundation Tour ranking table and obtained my Advanced Tour Card for 2024,” Bado said in a Gibraltar Darts Association statement.

“It is a challenge I’m eagerly looking forward to!”

He said the experience had given him ‘amazing friends’ and he was ‘grateful’ for the support he got along the way.

“Looking ahead, I’m excited for the upcoming challenges,” Bado said.

“Next up on my darting journey are the European Cup in Austria and the World Cup in Denmark!

“Stay tuned as I continue to strive for success in the world of darts.”

And the Rock’s Minister for Sport was equally generous in his praise for the team.

“Darts and youth darts in particular, continue to go from strength to strength and I will not tire from singing their praises,” Linares said.

“The consistency in their results is amazing.

“As always, I will be keeping a close eye on the results, and I am certain they will make Gibraltar proud.”

