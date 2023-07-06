REGIONALLY-RUN public transport journeys in the Valencian Community will continue to be free for those aged under 31 years until the end of the year.

Acting president, Ximo Puig, confirmed the decision on Wednesday which also maintains a 50% general discount for all users of regional transportation: Metrovalencia, the Alicante Tram, the Castello Tram, and intercity buses.

Incoming PP president, Carlos Mazon, had called on the current regional government to extend the discounts as ‘soon as possible’ to guarantee the reductions continue.

Free transport for young people was introduced by Puig in October 2022 as a way of promoting sustainable travel and fighting inflation.

In January it was extended until the end of July, and now runs until December.

Around 240,000 young traveller passers have been issued that have been used in four million journeys, resulting in savings of €2 million.