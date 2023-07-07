A NEW heatwave could be about to arrive in Spain, with a chance of highs up to 44ºC from Sunday onward. That’s according to the latest update from the country’s Aemet state weather service, which has also said that the episode could be long-lasting.

The heatwave would be the second of the year so far after the first was registered in late June. The particularly hot weather is expected to affect areas in the south of the peninsula and the Balearic Islands.

The maximum of 44ºC is expected in the Guadalquivir valley, while the lows across the country will also be unusually high. That will mean tropical nights, according to Aemet, with temperatures unlikely to fall below 20º.

¿Preparados para pasar CALOR??



La próxima semana los 38ºC podrían alcanzarse o superarse en amplias zonas del país desde el lunes y hasta, al menos, el jueves.

Localmente podrían igualarse o superarse los 45ºC. Todo dependerá de brisas y vientos locales que aún no están claros. pic.twitter.com/hFYIm9ncLB — EnMet (@EnMet3) July 6, 2023

Aemet attributes this episode to an area of high pressure that will bring a mass of very warm and dry air from the Sahara to the Mediterranean.

Today, Friday, however, there are likely to be storms in areas of Navarre and the Pyrenees as well as other mountainous areas of the peninsula. The rest of Spain will enjoy clear skies.

