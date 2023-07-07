A THREE-YEAR-OLD child died on Thursday after his mother accidently left him in a locked car. The youngster passed away after spending several hours in the vehicle, in temperatures of around 25ºC.

The incident took place in the Pontevedra province in the northeastern Galicia region. The authorities were alerted to the child’s plight by a passer-by, who called the emergency services at around 5pm.

An ambulance crew could do nothing for the child however, apart from to certify his death.

Sources told news agency Europa Press that the mother forgot to leave the child at the daycare centre where he was due to be looked after, and travelled instead directly to her place of work.

The alarm was also raised when the boy’s father went to pick the boy up from the daycare centre, and found that he was missing.

The local council of O Porriño, where the family lives, has declared three days of mourning.

