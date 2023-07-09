THE SECOND heatwave of the summer is expected to hit Spain from Monday, with temperatures as high as 44ºC expected in the Guadalquivir Valley in Cordoba.

According to meteorologist Roberto Granda, from website Eltiempo.es, this week could see the record broken for a maximum temperature in Spain. Currently that record stands at 47.6ºC, and was registered in Cordoba in August 2021.

The Aemet state weather service has warned that the mercury will rise as high as 38ºC in many inland areas of the Iberian peninsula, while the Balearic Island of Mallorca could see between 40 and 42ºC.

?? Aviso especial por #OlaDeCalor.

Desde el lunes, y al menos hasta el miércoles, las temperaturas serán muy altas en la Península y Baleares. En algunos puntos podrían superarse los 44 °C. Ambiente muy cálido también en Canarias.

Mantente informado en https://t.co/ljJpl4SrlI pic.twitter.com/t4ec1RINUA — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) July 8, 2023

The south of the peninsula will, however, be worst affected, and the heatwave is predicted to last until around Wednesday.

The cause is a mass of hot and dry air moving up from the Sahara, and which will likely contain dust particles.

The mass of air is expected to move toward the northwest and the north of the peninsula as the week progresses.

This could mark the second heatwave of the summer so far, after a first episode was registered toward the end of June.

Read more: