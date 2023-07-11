MALAGA province’s famous walkway ‘El Caminito del Rey’ will be closed today, Tuesday July 11, due to the sizzling temperatures in the province.

The aerial trail built in the walls of the Gaitanes gorge, will remain closed this Tuesday due to the activation of an orange weather alert for extreme heat as announced on the Caminito del Rey’s twitter account.

“Caminito del Rey will be closed on 11th July due to orange heat alert ! Sorry for the inconvenience!”

Caminito del Rey permanecerá cerrado mañana día 11 de julio por alerta naranja por calor ?! Sentimos las molestias ! pic.twitter.com/KEZIhUr1Hq — Caminito del Rey (@CaminitoDelRey_) July 10, 2023

Forecasts from Spain’s Met Office, AEMET, have warned that the regions of Antequera and Ronda will be on orange heat alert today between 1-8pm.

According to the Caminito del Rey management team, those who had purchased entrance tickets for these days have been notified by text message with the aforementioned information and have been given up to four days to exchange the tickets for another date or request a refund.

For those wishing to return the entrance ticket, they must do so on the website or by emailing: info@caminitodelrey.info.

