A 30-YEAR-OLD man has died at La Malagueta beach in Malaga after being pulled from the sea unconscious by other bathers.

The tragedy occurred at around 10:15pm on Sunday evening, when the 112 coordination centre received a call about a swimmer with symptoms of drowning who had been pulled from the sea.

An off-duty police officer began to perform pulmonary resuscitation exercises, CPR, without success and once the 061 ambulance team arrived, though they took over with the CPR, there was little they could do except certify the man’s death. The 061 team then activated the judicial process to allow the removal of the body for an autopsy.

The beach fatality comes following another recent drowning which occurred last Friday, July 7, when a 70-year-old man died in a swimming pool in Benalmadena.

At least eight other people have drowned over the weekend on beaches and in swimming pools all over Spain.

