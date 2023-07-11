The Malaga Transfusion Centre has launched a summer blood and plasma donation campaign.

The Transfusion, Tissue and Cell Centre of Malaga (CTTC) has organised 221 collections in the summer and aims to exceed 10,100 blood donations and 400 plasma donations, specifically planned to ensure an adequate supply throughout the holiday period.

In Malaga, 250 blood donations per day are needed to maintain a sufficient reserve in the hospitals and for this more than 221 mobile units will be travelling throughout the province – municipalities and districts – in order to raise awareness among the population that the need for blood components and derivatives from blood donations is continuous and constantly increasing.

Blood donations will also be carried out at the habitual fixed donation point throughout the province.

Due to the influx of Malaga residents to the coastline during the summer, the summer blood donation campaign will be intensified in municipalities along the Malaga coastline.

Upcoming dates in some of the main donation points of the province:

Torre del Mar: August 1-2.

Rincón de la Victoria: August 3-4.

Vélez-Málaga: July 10-12.

La Cala del Moral: August 14.

San Pedro Alcántara: August 8-9 and September.

Marbella: July 24-26 and September.

Fuengirola: July 18-20, September 18-20.

Mijas-Costa: July 17, August 16-18.

Nerja: July 18 and August 29.

Ronda: August 7-9.

Torremolinos: August 1.

Arroyo de la Miel: August 23-24.

Estepona: August 2-4.

In addition, e-mails will be sent out in the capital to encourage donations at the fixed donation point located at the Civil Hospital.

Meanwhile, another mobile donation unit will be set up in an area which sees a high influx of people, specifically in Pier One in the capital, which will be in place every Wednesday afternoon in July and August from 6pm – 9pm (except during the Malaga feria on August 16).



General Guidelines for Blood Donation:

Donors must be between 18 and 65 years old and weigh 50 kilograms or more and not suffer from chronic diseases or have an acute infection.

Be in good general health and feeling well.

Those with illnesses such as hepatitis, syphilis or AIDS are asked not to donate blood.

It is mandatory to go with the DNI or some form of identification.

Drink an extra 16 oz. of water (or other nonalcoholic drink) before your appointment.

It is advisable not to go on an empty stomach, but eat a healthy meal and avoid fatty foods like hamburgers and fried food.

Wear a shirt with sleeves that you can roll up above your elbows.

Men can donate up to four times a year while women can give blood three times each year.

Donors must wait for a minimum of two months between donations, although specific donors are able to donate every 15 days.

Those who lived in the UK between 1980 and 1996 (for a minimum of one year) will not be able to donate blood in Spain, due to the outbreak of mad cow disease during that time.

