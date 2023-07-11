Top events in Spain for the week and month ahead from Sevilla to Barcelona via Galicia and the Pyrenees.

Icónica Sevilla Fest (until July 22). Spectacular outdoor setting in Sevilla’s Plaza de España for a major artist and DJ set afterparty every night If you’re quick you can catch Nile Rodgers (famed producer of Madonna and Daft Punk) with Chic on July 12; Ennio Morricone – The Official Concert Celebration on July 13, and Anastacia on July 14.

Brihuega Festival de la Lavanda (July 14 & 15). Lavender fields one hour west of Madrid make a surreal and fragrant location for summer concerts. There are only two dates left this year. Check the website for details and directions.

Ortiguiera International Celtic World Festival, Galicia (until 16 July). Set in the green, coastal landscape of Galicia (100 km from A Coruña), this is one of Spain’s most popular folk music events, celebrating the region’s Celtic connections and attracting crowds of 100,000. Expect pipes, kilts and bodhran drums; artists from as far afield as Ireland and Scotland; and, if you’re lucky, a little light rain.

Pirineos Sur International Festival of Cultures (until 29 July). Regarded as one of the best international summer festivals in Spain, this world music festival returns to the Valle de Tena, in the province of Huesca. This year’s line up includes Coque Malla, The Gipsy Kings, Rubén Blades, La Dame Blanche and Gilberto Gil & Amigos. Spectacular location in the heart of the Aragonese Pyrenees.

Valencia Latin Fest (July 15). You must be older than 15 and willing to dance, but those are the only rules of the Latin Fest, which takes place in Valencia this Saturday at 5pm. Latino artists will project their rhythms to thousands of people against the backdrop of the Med. This festival is the ultimate party. Pick up your ticket on Thursday the 13th or Friday 14th of July at the Marina Sur ticket office.

Merida International Classic Festival (July & August). The Roman theatre in this Roman city is the unforgettable open air setting for 10 classic plays this year. Space is limited and competition for tickets is hot, so book ahead.

Castillo de Niebla Theatre & Dance Festival, Huelva (until August 19). The breathtaking Guzmanes Castle in Niebla is the setting for a summer series of performance in Spain’s most southwesterly province. Get your tickets now for Las Asambleístas (‘The Assembly Women’) on July 15. The play by Aristófanes might be more than 2000 years old, but this contemporary adaptation boasts powerful female leads and punchy humour.

COMING UP

Marbella Starlite festival (21 June – 02 September). Get your tickets now for this marathon-length music festival, recognised as one of the most impressive in Europe. The old quarry, the Cantera de Marbella, is turned into the magical setting for nightly concerts by the grandees of the national and international music world. The summer culminates in a celebrity gala with Costa del Sol local boy, Antonio Banderas.

Cartagena Mar de Musicas Festival, Murcia (14 – 22 July). The focus of this award-winning world music and arts festival this year is Canada, though head to the beautiful city by the sea and you’ll be able to catch acts from Japan and Brazil as well as all over Europe. Rubén Blades, Andrés Clamaro, and Fito Paez are among the artists on a starry bill.

Madrid Noches de Botánico continue throughout July in the Jardín Botánico Alfonso XIII at the University Complutense. It’s an appropriate setting for Joss Stone on July 26.

Alcázar de San Juan Summer Scenarios, Toledo (until August 26). Celebrate a summer of music, circus and dance during this festival in Alcázar de San Juan, outside Toledo. All shows are outdoors and take place at night in exciting venues across town.

Barcelona Street Festival (15 – 21 August). Local festivals take place in the different neighbourhoods of Barcelona throughout the summer, and from mid-August, it’s the turn of Gràcia, known for edgy cool and vibrant nightlife. Residents will be competing for best decorated street, transforming them into fantastical alleys of art. Expect more free shows, concerts and exhibitions than usual.