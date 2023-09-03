TOP events for the week and month ahead in destinations from Malaga to San Sebastian via Mijas, Marbella and Madrid. See Spain’s top models, some Picasso, and inside private offices.

THIS WEEK

Malaga: Picasso Sculptor. Matter and Body (Until September 10). Last week for the Museo Picasso’s thought-provoking exhibition as Picasso year finally starts to wind down.

Feria de Mijas Pueblo (September 6-10). Performance, food, parades and general partying in the streets for the annual festivities in honour of the town’s patron saint, the Virgen de la Peña whose special day is the 8th.

Madrid: Candlelight Taylor Swift Tribute (September 10). It feels like there has been a Candlelight concert in every city of Spain every night this summer, but this should be a good one. There’ll be three sessions at Hotel Wellington (Calle de Velázquez, 8) starting 5pm, 7pm and 9pm with €20 tickets available at the door until they’re sold out.

Marbella Monster Mash exhibition (Until September 15). The nicely irreverent pop art style collection at Galeria Yusto Ginar by Jake Clark features signs and labels and says important things about our throwaway fast food culture in a visually appealing way.

Sevilla Noches de la Maestranza Concert Cycle (Until September 16). Spain’s top stars belt out their classics in the Plaza de Toros de la Real Maestranza. Catch David Bisbal on September 6 & 7; Carlos Rivera (September 9); India Martínez (September 14); Raphael (September 15); and the brilliant Pablo Alborán (September 16).

Sevilla El Hospital de la Caridad candlelight visits (September 7, 15, 22 & 29). Avoid the crowds by visiting one of Sevilla’s lesser visited venues on one of these nocturnal guided tours. Discover baroque murals, works by Murillo and Pedro Roldán, and history of this gilded charity hospital which still cares for the elderly and infirm. Tickets.

San Sebastian Basque Festivals (Until September 10). It’s not just pintxos, txokoli, and the language euskera, that sets the Basque Country apart. Visit now for an induction into unique and fascinating music, folklore and sports you won’t find anywhere else on the planet.

Jerez Fiestas de la Vendimia (Until September 17). Nothing more fun and dangerous than the wine harvest festival in Jerez. The city is fuelled by sherry, and celebrations involving gastronomy, theatre, parades, flamenco and horses are wholehearted. Don’t miss the opening night spent treading the grapes on the steps of the cathedral, a religious service and concert in la Plaza de la Asunción.

Madrid The Last Days of Pompeii (September 8 – October 15). You may prefer to spend your time immersed in the life and culture of the capital, but if you can tear yourself away, take a trip to Matadero Madrid and ultimately, Ancient Rome, via this moving and immersive exhibition.

COMING SOON

Madrid Amazônia (September 13-January 14). Another chance to visit Madrid – and escape it. This time to the depths of the rainforest through works by the great Brazilian photographer, Sebastião Salgado. At the Fernán Gómez Centro Cultural de la Villa.

Apertura Madrid Gallery Weekend (September 14-17) For a weekend at the end of summer over 50 art galleries and museums around Madrid extended their opening hours to allow the public to become closer to contemporary creation. There will be a full programme of events and activities within the museums.

Madrid School of Rock, the Musical (September 14-December tbc). The family-favourite Broadway hit does time in the capital. Don’t dillydally over getting tickets.

Barcelona Magical Hour at the Monastery of Pedralbes (until September 15). Visit one of the largest cloisters in the world, its medieval medicinal garden and art collections in the cooler, golden time between 6pm & 9pm on Tuesday or Friday nights. Free entrance.

Malaga Fashion Week / Pasarela Larios (September 15 & 16). Malaga’s main shopping street, the pedestrian Calle Larios is turned into Europe’s longest haute couture catwalk for two glamorous nights. Starts 8.30pm.

Málaga las Noches del Ingles (Until September 17). The English Cemetery near the bullring is always shaded and beautiful, but throughout summer it’s lit with thousands of lights and hosts a programme of guided nocturnal tours and concerts.

Madrid Open House 2023 (September 21-24) privileged access to unique buildings and spaces across the city in this architecture festival. A regular autumn treat, you can plot your path to take in as much as possible using their maps and good info. Limited spaces at some buildings, so check the site.

Granada Festival 1001 Músicas en la Alhambra(September 22). The festival runs throughout the month, but this night stands out because Suede are performing. Yes: Suede playing in 2023 and at the Teatro del Generalife in the Alhambra. So surreal, it’s worth attending.

Barcelona La Mercè (September 22-25), this major Catalan festival is actually a cluster of festivals that include street art, the music festival BAM, and Acción Cultura Viva, and promises more than 500 attractions and activities.

Madrid Sorolla through Light (until September 24). This Génova Galleries exhibition is one of several marking the 100th anniversary of the painter’s death, and includes 24 original works, many of which are from private collections.

Gijón Natural Cider Competition (until August 27). If you’ve ever seen cider poured from a great height in traditional Asturian style and hankered after doing it, you can have a go in a cider pouring contest. There’s more drinking than pouring here at this celebration of northern Spain’s exceptional nectar, culminating in a gathering of thousands on the beach and the distribution of 30,000 litres of it.

Ocean Club Marbella closing party (September 30). Sad but true, the summer season is drawing to an end. Say hasta luego in style at this popular celeb den. Prices range from €250 (with a bottle of Dom Perignon) to €6000 for a Super VIP table for 10 with sharing platter.