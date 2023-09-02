Sorolla Through Light in Madrid until September 24

SUMMER is ending, but the light of the Mediterranean seaside lingers on in the paintings of Joaquin Sorolla.

Spain has several major exhibitions to commemorate the centenary of the artist’s death. So – when temperatures drop – go to a gallery, stand in front of a painting, and relive the experience of being happy on a Spanish beach.

VALENCIA EXHIBITIONS

Sorolla. Origins – The light of the Mediterranean is filling Valencia for the next few months as the Fine Arts Museum of Valencia is hosting an exhibition commemorating the centenary of the death of Joaquin Sorolla. The Masaveu Collection includes half a hundred pieces, many of them by Valencia’s own Sorolla. It is the private collection with the largest number of pieces by the artist. Co-organised by the museum, it presents 46 works by Sorolla that were created between 1882 and 1917, and displays various themes that allow an understanding of his evolution and the influences throughout his life.

Homage to the Master – An exclusive menu by Jorge de Andres has been created to honour the most renowned impressionist painter from the city. ‘Homage to the Master’ consists of 14 dishes inspired by his works such as La Fiesta del Pan and Las Grupas. They are all connected to different Spanish regions that were frequented by the artist during his career. This inventive combination of gastronomy and art creates the most interesting menu for you to try.

MADRID EXHIBITIONS

The city of Madrid will pay homage to the artist with an interesting programme including an exhibition at his house-museum and at other cultural venues in the capital.

‘In Sorolla’s Sea, with Manuel Vicent’ – Open until September 17, The Sorolla Museum presents this original exhibition which shows his work through the perspective of well-known writer Manuel Vicent; one of the biggest names in contemporary Spanish literature. Also from Valencia, the writer is regarded as the ‘Sorolla of literature’, and will be giving a voice to the natural landscapes portrayed in Sorolla’s paintings. He is fascinated by the painter, his work as well as the mediterranean and its people. He will delve into the archives to produce a creative narrative for the exhibition.

Sorolla Through Light – The Palacio Real is hosting an immersive showcase until September 24 to mark the centenary of the painter’s death. Not only will this exhibition have Sorolla’s creations but it will also create a sensory experience through light and colour using new technology. The showcase will occupy four galleries and contains 24 original works. The four galleries are grouped into three different themes, Family Portraits, Royal Portraits and Gardens, and The Sea.

Sorolla. Travelling to Paint – This spectacular project is taking the works of Sorolla on tour. It is aiming to bring the works of the ‘master of light’ to the places they were created. Places that are included in this project are San Sebastian, Sevilla, Toledo, Mallorca, Valladolid and A Coruña. The first being San Telmo Museum in San Sebastian. As the landscapes were created in open air, you will get a real feel for how the deceased artist created his pieces.

READ MORE