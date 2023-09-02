A SPANISH architect has been recognised by the Washington Academy, winning a Napolitan Victory award.

The director of the Catalan company KRLDUS Political Marketing, Marc Cardelus, has been awarded ‘Best Technology of the Year’ for his work with political parties in Spain.

He developed 3D videos with communication strategies to help political parties represent their campaigns in a contemporary way.

Cardelus said “I want to thank the academy for this recognition, but also to all the clients who confided in my work”.

They have managed to participate in more than 60 campaigns, working with the main political parties in Spain to produce ads, websites, and strategic advice.

This recognition places the company as a benchmark internationally and opens the doors to new markets.

About 70% of their clients, based in Catalonia, Andalusia, Valencia, Madrid, Asturias, and the Canary Islands, have managed to improve their electoral results.

The award celebrates professionals who represent excellence within their profession.

The youngest winner of the award in this section, he joins previous winner Dick Morris, advisor to Bill Clinton.

