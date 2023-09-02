A FOREST fire is raging in the hills of Benahavis.

Firefighters are in a race against time to extinguish the flames as strong winds threaten to extend it further.

The regional forest fire service INFOCA said two planes and a helicopter have been roped in to drop water on the inferno from above.

Images show trails of fire searing through green hills just a few kilometres away from Marbella.

ACTUALIZAMOS #IFBenahavís, ACTIVO. Medios ahora:

2 carga en tierra, 1 de coordinación

1 superpuma, 2 semipesados, 1 ligero, 1 de mando

10 grupos bomberos forestales, 2 #BRICA, 3 #TOP, 1 #GREMAF, 2 #AAMM, 2 #BIIF

5 autobombas pic.twitter.com/D9LZBPL0Q3 — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) September 2, 2023

Residents in nearby San Pedro de Alcantara have reported seeing smoke in the air.

There are currently 10 crews of firefighters on the ground, reports INFOCA.

It comes as the so-called Gota Fria is bringing strong winds across the country from today.

There are fears this could help the fire spread, although rain is forecast across Malaga province tomorrow.