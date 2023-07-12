SUMMER has arrived with a blast of hot air and sizzling extremes.

In fact, large areas of Spain are on alert once again for extreme heat as the country endures its second heat wave of the year.

Despite the relentless heat, there are some destinations in Spain where it is possible to escape the sweltering temperatures, as highlighted by National Geographic which has chosen some of the most beautiful villages to overcome this week’s heat wave, and surprisingly none have beaches.

Among the star recommendations to escape the sweltering heat is Grazalema, a white village in the beautiful Sierra de Grazalema Parque Natural in Cádiz and Málaga provinces.

Located in a high valley over 800m in the Sierra del Endrinal and dominated by the magnificent rocky outcrop known as Peñon Grande, the pretty mountain village has been known through history as receiving the most rainfall in Spain and the average temperatures in July fluctuate between lows of 25.4ºC and highs of 31.6ºC, with a gentle breeze.

Like most of Spain’s charming pueblos blancos, Grazalema is famous for outstanding hiking, but also the ideal place to slow down and simply wander through its picturesque streets and soak in its southern charm.

As for the rest of the towns recommended by National Geographic to escape the heat wave, are: Ezcaray (La Rioja), Molina de Aragón (Castile-La Mancha), Cercedilla (Madrid), Aínsa (Huesca), Puebla de Lillo (Castile-León) and Potes (Cantabria).

