5 bedroom Semi-detached Villa for sale in Marbella with pool garage - € 450,000

Marbella, Málaga 5 beds 3 baths € 450,000

"This 329m2 semi-detached house boasts 5 spacious bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1 guest toilet. With a plot of land measuring 1165m2, there is ample space for families and friends to gather. Upon entering the house, you are greeted with a living room and a kitchen, as well as an additional room that can be used as a bedroom or storage space. As you ascend to the upper levels, you will find 3 comfortable bedrooms, including the master bedroom with a terrace that offers stunning views of Marbella and the coastline. The first level also includes a bathroom and an attic that can be used as a… See full property details