3 bedroom Flat for sale in Alhaurin de la Torre with pool garage - € 259,950

Alhaurín de la Torre, Málaga 3 beds 2 baths € 259,950

Spacious and bright corner apartment located in Alhaurin de la Torre. The 123m2 apartment is distributed in three bedrooms, two bathrooms (one with a shower and the other with a bathtub), an independent kitchen with an outdoor utility room, a living-dining room with large windows and access to a 5 m2 terrace. As extras, air conditioning, double glazing, kitchen with Silestone countertop, osmosis water machine, sliding windows, safety glass, mosquito nets in laundry room, bedrooms, bathroom and living room. The bedrooms have fitted wardrobes. Outside, the urbanization has a communal pool and… See full property details