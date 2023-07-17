1 bedroom Apartment for sale in Benahavis with pool - € 130,000

Benahavís, Málaga 1 beds 1 baths € 130,000

Bargain holiday apartment in a popular Benahavís Resort. Luxurious 1 bedroom ground floor holiday apartment in the fabulous Royal Suites Marbella complex. This good value for money holiday apartment is located in the popular Royal Suites Marbella, which includes its own cafeteria/bar, two swimming pools, a jacuzzi, a games area, as well as a 24-hour concierge and security service. Located minutes from beautiful beaches and all amenities, the Royal Suite Resort is ideally positioned for easy access to Puerto Banús and Marbella, and all the most popular golf courses on the Costa del Sol. This… See full property details