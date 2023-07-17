HEALTH chiefs in Gibraltar are warning the public and especially the elderly and vulnerable to hydrate as they brace themselves for a possible record-breaking heatwave.

The Rock’s director of public health Dr Helen Carter said vulnerable groups could be at greater risk of heart attacks and infections as the heat soars.

MeteoGib, the local weather forecaster, said temperatures could peak at 40-45 degrees centigrade, challenging records all over the Mediterranean.

Those temperatures could even hit the 50C mark in parts of the Andalucian interior, some forecasters warned.

“As MeteoGib flagged up at the weekend, the third heatwave of the Summer sets in today affecting the whole of the Mediterranean and challenging records,” GibMeteo tweeted.

“For Southern Iberia, temperatures inland at first peaking around 40-45C with some Red AEMET advisories in place.

“By Wednesday, as we saw last week, that heat moves closer to the coast again, before easing later!”

#Iberia #Gibraltar – 17/07 – as MeteoGib flagged up at the weekend, the 3rd #Heatwave #OlaDeCalor of the Summer sets in today, with an intense heatwave affecting the whole of the Mediterranean and challenging records – for Southern Iberia, temperatures inland at first peaking… pic.twitter.com/6ZWHi60r8u — MeteoGib (@MeteoGib) July 17, 2023

Dr Carter said the elderly and chronically ill needed to take ‘extra care’ during the heatwave due to hit Gibraltar.

This was particular concerning as the heat would not let off during the night, the Gibraltar Health Authority statement read.

“Heatwaves can be dangerous, particularly for those who are elderly or have long term illnesses,” said Dr Carter.

“But simple things like staying cool by seeking shade and staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water, help us to stay healthy.”

MetoGib last week reported about high temperatures in the surrounding area, with 42.3C reported in nearby San Roque.

But in Gibraltar they peaked at 36.5C, the hottest temperature of the year so far but four degrees from the record of 40.6C.

Then in the last days the Calima dust cloud hit the Rock and surrounding areas too, bringing dusty Saharan sand along with the familiar Levante cloud on top of the Rock.

Scientists have predicted the weather according to climate change trends, with long droughts, occasional stormy flash floods and extreme heat.

ALSO READ: