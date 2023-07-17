A WOMAN in Murcia who was nine months’ pregnant was left in a critical condition after she was involved in a hit-and-run late on Sunday night.

The incident took place in the municipality of Las Torres de Cotillas, and prompted the emergency services to perform an emergency caesarean.

The baby was born healthy but the mother was reportedly in a critical condition due to the head injuries she received in the incident. After the impact of the vehicle she was found unconscious on the ground.

The driver of the car fled the scene in their vehicle.

The woman was being treated on Monday in the Clínico Universitario Virgen de la Arrixaca Hospital in Murcia.

