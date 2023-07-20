SPAIN has ‘great potential’ to become a major destination for travellers seeking sustainable tourism. That’s according to a report put together by global management consultancy firm McKinsey & Company, and which also focuses on the importance of the need for responsible practices in the sector.

Data from the online travel platform Booking.com cited by McKinsey shows that more than 70% of global tourists are intending to travel in a more sustainable manner in the coming year, while 35% say that sustainability when it comes to transport and accommodation are an important factor when they are choosing a trip.

“Spain has all of the conditions to become a reference point for sustainable tourism on a global level,” said Javier Caballero, a partner from McKinsey & Company who heads up the firm’s tourism sector.

“We have a wide and diverse range of cultural and natural heritage, ranging from our beaches to our historic sites and unique landscapes,” he added, in comments reported by Europa Press.

“Sustainable tourism does not just have a positive impact on the conservation of the environment, but also represents a major opportunity for Spain,” Caballero continued.

“Investment in sustainable infrastructure, the promotion of local culture, and the commitment to responsible practices can generate jobs and stimulate the economic development of the most touristic areas,” he added.

In its report, McKinsey sets out the need for concrete measures to move toward sustainable tourism, such as close collaboration between the public and private sectors.

It also points to specific issues such as decarbonisation, the use of water, and practical measures such as a ban on single-use plastic in tourist destinations.

Before the pandemic, Spain was the second-biggest tourist destination in the world, attracting 84 million visitors in 2019. They spent more than €92 billion while in the country, according to figures cited from Europa Press.

