A jaw-dropping €55 million mansion in Marbella

Taking the crown as Spain’s most expensive house for sale, this awe-inspiring mansion is nestled within a luxury residential development in Marbella.

Spanning an impressive 4,000 square metres, the property rests on a vast 9,000-square-metre beachfront plot.

With two floors, 12 bedrooms, and 19 bathrooms, this peerless estate boasts a private gym, an indoor heated swimming pool, and an outdoor pool surrounded by sumptuous gardens adorned with elegant fountains.

An added guest flat ensures hospitality is a breeze. From its classic stone mosaics to its exquisite details, this villa is a testament to luxury living.

A Marbella marvel: The €35 million Euro masterpiece

Following closely behind is another marvel in Marbella, setting hearts aflutter with its staggering price tag.

While not beachfront, the property’s unobstructed views of the Mediterranean Sea and the Sierra Blanca mountains will leave you breathless.

With 16 bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, and an abundance of entertainment features, this palatial home offers a bowling alley, poker room, multi-level cinema, Formula 1 seating in the games area, a spa with hammam, and a padel tennis court.

The master bedroom’s bathroom boasts a glass ceiling over the bathtub, adding a touch of enchantment to the experience.

Villa Enso: A contemporary retreat in La Zagaleta

Stepping into the third spot is Villa Enso, a modern sanctuary located in La Zagaleta, one of Europe’s most exclusive developments in Benahavís, Malaga.

Priced at an extravagant €34 million, this masterpiece comes with 16 bedrooms, 18 bathrooms, spa facilities, swimming pools, and a state-of-the-art gymnasium.

Spectacular showdown at €29.5 million

Two remarkable properties share the fourth position in the rankings, both valued at €29.5 million.

One is a magnificent three-storey house with nine bedrooms and 13 bathrooms, elegantly situated in Marbella’s Sierra Blanca area.

The other is a majestic nine-bedroom country house perched on the beautiful island of Mallorca, promising an unparalleled Mediterranean retreat.

A pristine villa at €29 million

Last but not least, the fifth-most expensive home in Spain is an enchanting villa in Marbella’s Sierra Blanca area, with a starting price of 29 million euros.

With approximately 2,500 square metres across three floors, this remarkable estate boasts six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and ample space for luxury living.