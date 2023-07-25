THE Costa del Sol is bracing for a noteworthy weather shift, as temperatures are set to plummet by up to 10ºC this week, offering a much-needed respite from the scorching heat that has engulfed Malaga in recent weeks.

However, locals and visitors are advised not to get too comfortable with the cooler weather, as another surge in temperatures is predicted just in time for the approaching weekend.

Andalucia, which has been grappling with a relentless third heatwave, is finally bidding farewell to the sweltering conditions as this week is anticipated to see temperatures hover around 36ºC in many parts of the region, down from scorching highs of over 42ºC.

According to Juan de Dios del Pino, spokesperson for the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) in Andalucia, coastal areas, such as the Costa del Sol, are expected to experience a significant temperature drop of around 10ºC.

This notable decline has been described as ‘considerable’ given the intensity of the recent heatwave in Malaga.

Nighttime temperatures will also witness a milder trend compared to the previous weeks, with a gradual decline expected over the coming days, settling at around 20ºC for most of the region.

The westerly winds are largely responsible for this comforting change, bringing nighttime lows to 18ºC in the Guadalquivir Valley.

The coolest night is expected today, Tuesday, July 25 into Wednesday, July 26.

As the week progresses, the mercury will rise again, culminating in a peak over the weekend.

Saturday is predicted to be the hottest day, with interior areas of Andalucia potentially reaching a sweltering 40ºC.

Even in Malaga, temperatures will ascend, hitting up to 33ºC degrees during the peak hours on Sunday.

