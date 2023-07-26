El CAMINITO DEL REY, the famous scenic walkway in Malaga, has adopted a strategy to help visitors avoid the scorching daytime temperatures.

The administration of El Caminito del Rey has extended the walkway’s visiting hours in the afternoon to allow visitors to make the most of the cooler afternoons.

During the afternoon, El Caminito del Rey benefits from ample shade along the route, shielding visitors from the harshest rays of the sun.

Additionally, the heat and UV index tend to be lower during these hours, making it a much more pleasant time to embark on the walk.

The opening hours have been extended to allow the last group of visitors until 7pm to leave the site, providing ample opportunity to enjoy the experience during the late afternoon.

The administration of El Caminito del Rey emphasises the importance of safety and comfort for their visitors, especially during the summer months. The decision to recommend afternoon visits aligns with their commitment to adapt to the changing climate and ensure the well-being of their guests.

The current opening hours for El Caminito del Rey are from 8:30am to 7pm, although the cut-off time for entrance into the site is at 5pm.

Additionally, the entrance area into the walkway is closed between 2-3pm, to avoid accessing the caminito during the hottest hours of the day, when there is little or no shade.

To undertake the route, it is recommended to carry at least one and a half litres of water per person, appropriate clothing and footwear, as well as sunscreen.

READ MORE: