MALAGA is making significant strides in its commitment to sustainability by growing the city’s fleet of eco-friendly buses.

The City Council, in collaboration with the Malaga Municipal Transport Company (EMT), has recently introduced 12 new sustainable buses to the public transportation network.

These modern buses are equipped with electric-hybrid technology, allowing for reduced fuel consumption, lower emissions, and a quieter ride for passengers.

The new buses will be servicing several key routes, including lines 1, 3, 7, 8, 11, and 15, providing residents and visitors with a more environmentally friendly and efficient means of transportation.

This latest addition brings the total number of sustainable buses in Malaga’s fleet to an impressive 69 vehicles, showcasing the city’s commitment to creating a greener and more sustainable urban environment.

The unveiling of the new buses was led by Mayor Francisco de la Torre, alongside Trinidad Hernandez, the delegate councilor for Mobility, as they showcased the cutting-edge features and eco-friendly capabilities of these electric-hybrid mega buses.

The investment of €5,633,760 by the City Council demonstrates their dedication to providing top-notch and sustainable public transport options to the community.

With a focus on electrification, Malaga is actively pursuing a progressive approach to modernizing its transportation system.

The integration of electric and hybrid buses not only helps to reduce the city’s carbon footprint but also contributes to the improvement of air quality and the fight against climate change.

Each of these new buses can replace up to 80 cars during its travels, making a significant positive impact on the city’s overall environmental impact, providing its residents and visitors with a cleaner, more sustainable, and enjoyable urban living experience.

