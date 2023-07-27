THE province of Malaga and the costa del sol is now the third most expensive in Spain.

It is beaten only by Guipúzcoa and Barcelona.

The average cost per room along the costa del sol is around 150 euros a day.

This increase in price has caused hotel occupancy in the area to drop slightly in the past month. Data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INE) shows that the percentage of rooms occupied on average was 77.76% – down from 79.62% from this time last year.

Although occupancy is down in the region, it is still higher than the national average of 71.46%.

Read more: