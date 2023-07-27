THIS July could become the hottest ever on the planet in the last 120,000 years, according to a Leipzig University study.

The research confirms that this month will be the warmest July since records started in 1880.

The average worldwide temperature this month has been 1.5 ? hotter than it was before the Second Industrial Revolution.

The average temperature in July 2023 will be 0.2 ? higher than in July 2019, which had been the hottest month on Earth ever recorded until now.

And shockingly, Karsten Haustein, leader of the research, said this July may have been the hottest one in 120,000 years, when there were forests in the Arctic Circle and there were hippopotamus and elephants in what today is London.

Consequently, North America, Asia and Europe have suffered from extreme heatwaves, leading also to large fires in countries like Greece or Canada.

“The era of global warming has ended, now we are in the global boiling era,” Antonio Guterres, UN General Secretary, said.

He insisted: “Climate change is here, it is terrifying and it is only the start.”

Last July 6, it was the hottest day ever recorded on the planet with an average temperature of over 17?, surpassing the previous record established in August 2016.

In Spain, there have already been three heatwaves this summer, with extreme weather warnings on the Costa del Sol.

And in Costa Blanca, the province of Alicante has experienced this month the hottest nights of July in the last 100 years.

Meanwhile, in the north of Spain, hundreds of Portuguese Man O’War specimens have arrived on the coast due to the unusual warm temperatures of the water in the Atlantic Ocean.

