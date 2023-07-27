ONE of the suspected infamous ‘ISIS Beatles’ who tortured and beheaded captives while in Syria has been discovered dead in his prison cell in Cadiz.

Abdel-Majed Abdel Bary, 32, a former UK rapper, was awaiting a verdict on terror charges after a trial in Madrid at the time of his death.

Bary had been identified as one of the four notorious Islamic terrorists dubbed ‘The Beatles’ due to their British accents, as they always kept their faces hidden.

They were nicknamed ‘John’, ‘Paul’, ‘George’, and ‘Ringo’ by their captives after the musicians of the Beatles.

This group was infamous for being even more brutal than other ISIS guards in their torture and beheading foreign hostages in Syria, some of whom were their own countrymen.

They were also responsible for the beheading of several captives, including Americans James Foley and Steven Sotloff and Britons David Haines and Alan Henning.

Bary had been arrested a week after he and two Algerian men, described as his aides, had been smuggled into Spain by small boat that landed on a Murcia beach in April 2020.

Born in Egypt and formerly attending a school in London, Bary had his British citizenship revoked after allegedly joining ISIS.

During his trial at Madrid’s Audiencia Nacional court, which concluded on July 14, Bary was warned that he could face up to nine years in prison if found guilty.

However, he staunchly denied all terrorism charges, claiming he had never been to the Syrian city of Raqqa and that he had travelled to Syria for humanitarian reasons.

He was accused of posing for a photo with a severed head in the Syrian city of Raqqa with the caption ‘Chillin’ with my homie or what’s left of him’ in August 2014



In a pre-trial indictment, prosecutors accused the former British national of using bitcoin to acquire stolen or cloned bank cards on the Dark Web.

Allegedly, Bary’s accomplices, identified as Abderrazak Seddiki, 30, and Kossaila Chollouah, 27, played crucial roles in credit card fraud.

Bary’s untimely death occurred in El Puerto de Santa Maria prison in Cadiz, located in the southwest of Spain.

The Spanish Prison service will conduct an internal investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding his passing.

Additionally, Bary’s family will be granted the right to hold their independent autopsy to ascertain the exact cause of his death.

