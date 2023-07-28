PASSENGERS arriving at Malaga-Costa del Sol Airport have been treated to a delightful day of music and dance performances at T3.

The event took place yesterday, on Thursday, July 27, commencing early in the morning.

The captivating shows unfolded in both the departure area and the arrivals hall of T3, featuring five different groups with their artistic proposals: Mirror Performance Show, Thomas Electric Violin, Fran Flamenco Trio, Pompones Show, and Elisa & Maria Spanish Dance.

With a myriad of performances scheduled throughout the day, spanning various time slots, the aim was to reach and entertain as many passengers as possible with these engaging displays.

This initiative forms part of Aena’s summer campaign titled ‘Feel the Rhythm,’ demonstrating the airport’s dedication to music and culture.

More than 20 airports within the network are participating in this campaign.

Under the slogan ‘Experience music in every corner of the airport,’ the campaign goes beyond enhancing passengers’ airport experience; it also encourages travelers to indulge in the diverse commercial and dining offerings available at the airport.

