A YOUNG boy has stumbled upon an archaeological millstone at Cala Higuera Beach, nestled within the pristine Natural Park of Cabo de Gata-Nijar in Almeria.

The find appears to be an archaeological millstone with potential origins dating back to the Roman era.

The boy stumbled upon the millstone while playing on the Nijar coastline on July 14th. Understanding the importance of the find, his family promptly alerted the authorities.

Recognising its historical significance, the authorities swiftly transferred the artifact to the Almeria Archaeological Museum.

It will now undergo meticulous examination and documentation.

The museum has publicly expressed its gratitude for the cooperation of the young boy and his family.

In appreciation of their contribution, they have extended a special invitation for a personalized visit to explore the museum’s extensive collection.

READ MORE: