AS the August holiday exodus gets underway, the roads of Malaga are bracing for heavy traffic and potential bottlenecks.

The National Traffic Authority in Spain (DGT) has identified key conflict points that are likely to experience increased congestion during this peak travel period, which started last Friday, July 28 and ends tomorrow, Tuesday August 1.

The DGT predicts nearly 400,000 journeys during the August 1 holiday exodus in Malaga alone, making it the most critical vehicular movement of the summer.

With such a significant influx of travellers, it’s crucial to be aware of the potential traffic hotspots to plan journeys accordingly and avoid unnecessary delays.

Among the busiest routes are the A-357, A-45, A-7, A-92, A-92M, AP-46, AP-7, and MA-20, as well as the secondary roads leading to popular tourist destinations and second residences.

These roads are expected to experience intense traffic flow as holidaymakers head to their favourite getaway spots.

In addition to the main arteries, the DGT has also pinpointed specific conflict points where congestion may peak due to increased movement of vehicles.

The A-45 between kilometres 115 and 118, at the Alto de las Pedrizas, the A-7 passing through San Pedro Alcantara, Fuengirola, and Arroyo de la Miel, and the MA-20 in Malaga capital are areas likely to witness significant traffic.

Furthermore, travellers should take note of ongoing construction work in certain sections of the A-7, where tunnel renovations and lane diversions may contribute to delays. Tunnels in San Jose, Cerrado de Calderon, Churriana, Lagos, Tablazo, Torrox, Nerja, Capistrano, and San Pedro Alcantara are some of the areas where works are in progress.

To ease congestion and ensure smooth traffic flow during the August holiday exodus, the Spanish Government Delegate in Andalucia, Pedro Fernandez, has urged drivers to exercise maximum caution and strictly adhere to traffic regulations. He emphasises the importance of staying informed about road conditions and choosing the most suitable travel times.

The highest number of journeys expected today, Monday, will take place between 7pm and 10pm., and tomorrow, Tuesday, between 9:00 am and 6 pm.

As holidaymakers embark on their journeys, the authorities are fully prepared to mobilise resources and personnel for traffic management.

The DGT will deploy its traffic agents, Helicopter Patrols, and maintenance teams to ensure road safety and mitigate potential disruptions.

